Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 224,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $172.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.