Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

