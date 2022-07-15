Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 113 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Trading at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

