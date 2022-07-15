Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $347.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

