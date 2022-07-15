Anyswap (ANY) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00019520 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $75.43 million and $560,560.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

