AON (NYSE:AON) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $268.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.36. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

