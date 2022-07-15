Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.