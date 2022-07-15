Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of AMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

