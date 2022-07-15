Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $55,825.77 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
