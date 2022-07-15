Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $55,825.77 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.