Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.79.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$341.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.