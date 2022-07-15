Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

