Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $130.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
