Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.42 and last traded at $159.65. 1,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
