Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 9,907 shares.

Ascent Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

