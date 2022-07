Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.31.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

