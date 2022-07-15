Atlas Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,578.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $364,059.63 and approximately $38,578.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

