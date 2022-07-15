Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY opened at $2.09 on Monday. Atos has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.