Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 270 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Trading at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

