Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average of $257.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

