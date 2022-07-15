Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUD. B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Audacy alerts:

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.67. Audacy has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Audacy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Audacy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Audacy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Audacy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.