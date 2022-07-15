AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $34.69 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,692 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 41,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.