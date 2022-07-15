AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $41.88 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,745. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.