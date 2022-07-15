AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,585,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,483 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $90,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

