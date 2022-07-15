AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 1,053,502 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 916.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Danaher worth $342,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.15. 28,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,371. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.98 and a 200 day moving average of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

