AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.43.

NYSE AN opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

