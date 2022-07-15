AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.43.
NYSE AN opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
