AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $104.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,245,604 shares in the company, valued at $984,287,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.