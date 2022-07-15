Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $109.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.47.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.