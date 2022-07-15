Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Boosted by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 15.8% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 660,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 411,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

