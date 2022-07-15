Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

