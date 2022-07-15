AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CS opened at €20.75 ($20.75) on Monday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a one year high of €27.69 ($27.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.10.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

