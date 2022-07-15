Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $35.02 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

