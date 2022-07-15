Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.19 million. Azenta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Azenta Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

