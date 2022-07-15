B. Riley Trims Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Target Price to $9.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.81 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

