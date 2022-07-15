B. Riley Trims Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price to $113.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.81.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

