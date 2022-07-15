B. Riley Trims Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price to $113.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.81.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
