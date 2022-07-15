B. Riley Weighs in on Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.16. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

