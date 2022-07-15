Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 259.1% in June

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the June 15th total of 712,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Babylon by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $320,315,000.

Babylon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BBLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 304,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Babylon will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

