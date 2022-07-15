Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 259.1% in June

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 259.1% from the June 15th total of 712,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Babylon by 300.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Babylon by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $320,315,000.

Babylon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BBLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 304,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Babylon will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Featured Stories

