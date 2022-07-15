Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.70

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.70 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 142.80 ($1.70). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.71), with a volume of 451,586 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £455.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 11.24 and a quick ratio of 11.24.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

