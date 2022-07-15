Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE BMA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

