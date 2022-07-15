Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

BAC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

