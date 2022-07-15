Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.42

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 86636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Bank of China Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

