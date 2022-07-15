Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.