Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $2.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

LDI opened at $1.63 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and have sold 1,573,223 shares worth $2,613,745.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $708,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 88.1% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

