Barclays Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $36.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

VRNS stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $391,774. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

