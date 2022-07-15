Barclays Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $73.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of PFSI opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

