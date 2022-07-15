Barclays Lowers SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $667.75.
SALRF stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $80.00.
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
