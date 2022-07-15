Barclays Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $49.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

