Barclays Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €40.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €49.00 ($49.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Worldline from €72.00 ($72.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($60.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Worldline Price Performance

Shares of Worldline stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 103,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

