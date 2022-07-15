Barclays Reiterates “€27.50” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($29.80) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

FRA FNTN opened at €22.30 ($22.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.12. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($32.92).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

