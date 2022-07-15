Barclays Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.64. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.