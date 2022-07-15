Barclays Upgrades Senior (OTC:SNIRF) to Overweight

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC:SNIRF opened at 1.51 on Friday. Senior has a 12-month low of 1.51 and a 12-month high of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.67.

About Senior (Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

